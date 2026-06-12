South Africa: Johannesburg Housing Official in Court Over Alleged Sale of Residents' Homes

The accused will reappear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court in Soweto on 13 July

A Johannesburg housing official accused of fraudulently selling the homes of vulnerable Soweto residents appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cynthia Ntshangase, a receptionist at the Pimville housing office, is facing charges of fraud and corruption. The hearing was attended by 15 people who say they are victims of corruption at the office.

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Lerato Qoza, from Khuluma Mphakathi, a collective that supports victims of the alleged municipal corruption in Pimville, said they attended the case "to ensure the poorest of the poor receive justice".

The prosecution follows an ongoing probe, started in December 2019, by the Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), into the alleged fraudulent sale of RDP houses and private homes.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Abram Mohlatlole said two municipal officials were initially charged and appeared in court on 20 August 2025. However, one has since died.

Magistrate Syfred Mati granted the defence's request for a postponement to allow consultation with the accused.

Mati dismissed an attempt to block the media from photographing the accused in court. He said the defence's arguments that it would impact the accused's health and dignity were "a knee-jerk reaction" without basis.

The NPA had brought forward an application for photography, noting "the seriousness of the charges places it directly in the public interest".

The case was postponed to 13 July 2026.

Following GroundUp's article on the alleged fraud, the City of Johannesburg's Department of Human Settlements replied in an unattributed "official response" that it takes all allegations of fraud, corruption and unlawful property transactions seriously.

However, it said the claims must be subjected to formal investigations and that it would allow the relevant processes to "take their course before making any conclusions".

The department said consequence management would be implemented where wrongdoing is substantiated.

Addressing affected families, the department said it "acknowledges the concerns raised" and remains committed to engaging through the appropriate channels.

The department urged those affected to allow "due process to unfold", while committing itself to taking appropriate action should any misconduct be confirmed.