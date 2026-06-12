Tunisian Journalist Khaoula Boukrim Sentenced in Absentia to 4 Years in Prison

New York — Tunisian authorities should immediately overturn the four-year prison sentence imposed in absentia on prominent journalist Khaoula Boukrim, founder of local independent news website TUMEDIA, and stop using cybercrime Decree-Law 54 to prosecute journalists and critics for their reporting and expression, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday.

Boukrim, who fled to France in December 2025, learned on June 8 that a Tunisian court had convicted her on February 26 in two separate cases under Cybercrime Decree-Law 54, sentencing her to two years in prison in each case, a local journalist who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Neither Boukrim nor her lawyer were notified of the proceedings or verdicts. As of Wednesday, they had not been able to determine the specific charges or identify the posts or statements that led to the convictions, the local journalist said.

"Sentencing Khaoula Boukrim to four years in prison in absentia under cybercrime Decree-Law 54 without notifying her or her lawyer of the proceedings is a disturbing violation of due process and another example of Tunisia's relentless targeting of independent journalists," said Carlos Martínez de la Serna, CPJ's Chief Program Officer. "Authorities should immediately overturn these convictions, stop weaponizing Decree-Law 54 against the press, and ensure journalists can work without fear of prosecution or imprisonment."

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On June 2, security officers visited Boukrim's mother's home in the capital Tunis seeking information about her whereabouts, days before her lawyer discovered the convictions while reviewing court records.

According to the local journalist, Boukrim has faced mounting pressure from authorities since August 2024, when the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) revoked her press accreditation ahead of the presidential election. In November 2024, she was twice summoned for questioning by the police over her coverage of a July 2022 protest after a security officer accused her of insulting him, according to the local journalist.

Boukrim's case is among the latest in a series of prosecutions under Decree-Law 54, a cybercrime law that imposes harsh penalties for online speech and has increasingly been used against journalists and government critics since its enactment in 2022. Most recently in May, freed journalist Sonia Dahmani was sentenced to two years in prison. Journalists Zied el-Heni, Mourad Zghidi, and Borhen Bsaies have also been sentenced under the law in recent months.

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CPJ's email requesting comment from Tunisian authorities did not receive a reply.