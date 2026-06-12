Rwanda: MP Venuste Icyitegetse Resigns

11 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Venuste Icyitegetse resigned as a member of the Chamber of Deputies, Parliament said on Thursday, June 11.

Icyitegetse, 31, stepped down citing "personal reasons," Parliament said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Icyitegetse, who was on the Parliamentary Committee of State Budget and Patrimony, had been elected in July 2024 as one of two youth representatives in the 80-member Lower House.

He was serving a five-year term, ending in 2029.

According to the election law, a Member of Parliament is replaced through an election if the remainder of their term of office is more than one year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.