Rwanda: MP Venuste Icyitegetse Resigns

Venuste Icyitegetse resigned as a member of the Chamber of Deputies, Parliament said on Thursday, June 11.

Icyitegetse, 31, stepped down citing "personal reasons," Parliament said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Icyitegetse, who was on the Parliamentary Committee of State Budget and Patrimony, had been elected in July 2024 as one of two youth representatives in the 80-member Lower House.

He was serving a five-year term, ending in 2029.

According to the election law, a Member of Parliament is replaced through an election if the remainder of their term of office is more than one year.