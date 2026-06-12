Rwanda: Govt Seeks Manager, Financing Partner for Kigali Wetlands Park

The Government of Rwanda has invited qualified long-term management and financing partners to bid for the operation of the Kigali Wetlands Park.

Applications must be submitted by July 4, according to an announcement by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Eligible applicants include individual organisations, NGOs, companies, or consortia, which must submit a comprehensive application demonstrating strong technical expertise, financial capacity, and proven management capability to sustainably manage and operate Kigali's five newly rehabilitated wetlands.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda is faring in wetlands restoration

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The partner will be required to consolidate restoration achievements, ensure ecological resilience, develop sustainable revenue-generating infrastructure, and provide high-quality recreational, educational, and community-focused experiences.

The project to rehabilitate five wetlands in Kigali City has reached more than 90 per cent completion. They cover 500 hectares.

The rehabilitated wetlands, which form the Kigali Wetlands Park, include Nyabugogo (131 ha), Kibumba (68 ha), Rugenge-Rwintare (65 ha), Rwampara (65 ha), and Gikondo (162 ha).

Rwampara Wetland is located to the north of the four wetlands under the project and connects to Gikondo Wetland. Gikondo Wetland is situated between Remera, Kimihurura and Kicukiro District.

Gikondo Wetland connects to Rugenge-Rwintare Wetland, which lies between Kacyiru Sector and Muhima Sector, in an area known as Poids Lourds.

ALSO READ: Is Gikondo recreational park finally coming to life?

Rugenge-Rwintare connects to Nyabugogo Wetland and Kibumba Wetland around the former Utexrwa and Red Cross premises, between Kinyinya, Gisozi and Kacyiru sectors.

Nyabugogo Wetland starts from the Kinamba area and lies between Gatsata, Muhima and Gisozi sectors.

The rehabilitation of these degraded wetlands could directly and indirectly benefit 220,500 people living in flood-prone areas and at risk of water crises, given that wetland degradation and pollution have significantly affected water quality and quantity.

Initially, the project implementation was planned to cost an estimated $82 million. However, $36 million has been mobilised for the first phase, while the second phase is expected to attract private investment.

ALSO READ: Over 20 per cent of Kigali city wetlands need rehabilitation

Proposed developments in the area also include a visitor centre, built from sustainable materials and located at the entrance to the wetlands, to provide information on wetland habitats and conservation, raise awareness, and attract the public.

Observation decks for wildlife viewing and photography will be installed near ponds and riverbanks.

Additional proposed facilities include lighting for safety, sports grounds (football, volleyball and basketball), outdoor gym circuits, children's play areas, and economic activities such as bike rental kiosks, food kiosks, event spaces, craft and souvenir stalls, sports facility rentals, food courts and snack areas, landscaped zones with benches, greenery, water ponds, and a cultural events amphitheatre, among others.

Developers are also planning to create small lakes in some of the wetlands.

Nyabugogo Wetland will include flood-control facilities to protect infrastructure such as roads, the creation of a lake and waterfront to improve the city's landscape, and restoration of the river's natural downstream profile.

What the contracted partner has to do

Once found, the new partner will establish a structured governance, management, and financing model for the five wetlands to support operations, maintenance and reinvestment. They will also define the scope of services, roles and responsibilities for securing long-term management arrangements and set guiding principles to ensure ecological protection, operational efficiency, financial sustainability, and effective stakeholder coordination.

ALSO READ: Fishing to feature in five Kigali wetlands after rehabilitation

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The firm will be responsible for daily management and continued operation of the wetlands, including routine maintenance, staffing, scheduling and operational oversight; maintaining and monitoring ecological functions, including flora, fauna and water quality; and establishing and operating visitor facilities with low-impact recreational and educational activities in line with the approved business plan.

ALSO READ: Over 6,500 activities evicted from Kigali City wetlands. What next?

The overall management of the wetlands will be overseen by a designated governance body, the Kigali Wetlands Park Committee.

Rwanda aims to convert 25 per cent of Kigali's urban area into green and recreational spaces, with green areas in every neighbourhood to support healthy living, recreation, education and tourism.

Wetlands form a key part of this green development strategy. Covering approximately 75.21 km² in Kigali, they provide essential ecosystem balancing, including flood mitigation, water filtration and biodiversity protection.