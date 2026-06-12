Uganda: Prisons Confirms 93 Inmates On Death Row, Says No Executions Since 1999

The Uganda Prisons Service has confirmed that the country currently has 93 inmates on death row, while reiterating that no executions have been carried out since 1999.

Speaking on the Salam Omukeeze show with Twaha Mukiibi, Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP) Frank Baine said the institution maintains comprehensive and accurate records of all inmates nationwide, supported by a centralized system of documentation across prison facilities.

Baine emphasized that inmate data is continuously updated and verified, noting that the service's record-keeping system ensures the national prisoner count remains "always accurate and known."

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He further stated that inmates across Uganda's prison system receive what he described as high-quality medical care, arguing that the services provided in prison health facilities are in some cases comparable to, or better than, those offered in private health institutions.

On welfare and discipline, Baine said prison officers manage inmates from diverse backgrounds and convictions, requiring strict operational discipline to ensure the safety of staff and inmates alike. He described Ugandan inmates as "the most disciplined in the world," attributing this to structured routines, care, and the relationship between staff and prisoners.

Turning to capital punishment, Baine confirmed that Uganda has not conducted any executions since 1999. He explained that although murder remains a capital offence under Ugandan law, death sentences are subject to appeal processes, including confirmation by the Supreme Court before any execution can be carried out.

He added that the extended period without executions has allowed authorities and stakeholders to conduct more detailed reviews of cases, which he said helps reduce the risk of irreversible judicial errors.

Baine also highlighted ongoing counselling and psychosocial support services offered to inmates, while noting a gap in the system: prison officers themselves often lack structured counselling support despite working under high-pressure conditions.

According to him, of the 93 inmates currently on death row, two are women.