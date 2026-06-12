South Africa: Deputy Minister Proposes Replacing Nsfas With Direct Treasury Funding

As NSFAS enters its third period under administration, Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe has proposed replacing the embattled scheme with direct National Treasury funding to save costs and improve accountability.

Following systemic failures that forced Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela to place the National Student Aid Fund Scheme (NSFAS) under administration, Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe has proposed a drastic fix -- dismantling the scheme and having National Treasury pay institutions directly.

Read more Manamela places NSFAS under administration, board members plan to file court interdict May 4, 2026 Gondwe told Daily Maverick the proposal is not a challenge to Manamela, who recently appointed Professor Hlengani Mathebula to oversee the entity. Instead, she described it as a constructive response to Manamela's own statement that all options are open, leading her to submit overhaul proposals for both NSFAS and the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) networks.

Gondwe cited Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who previously suggested that pivoting to a direct funding model could save R700-million. However, she was quick to clarify that her objective is reform, not elimination.

"Do not get me wrong; I am not saying student funding must be done away with. My emphasis is on the current model that we have. It is not working. For the third time, it is now under administration, always receiving adverse outcomes. The office of the Auditor-General has...