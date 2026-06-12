Tanzania Unveils Sh1.72trn Tax Shake-Up As New Budget Rewires Economy

Dodoma — THE government has set in motion one of its most ambitious tax overhauls in recent years, unveiling a 2026/27 package expected to generate an additional Sh1.72trn while quietly redrawing the boundaries of who pays what in the economy.

The Finance Bill 2026 may appear to be a routine fiscal adjustment. In reality, it represents a deliberate and strategic move by the government to strengthen the national revenue base while fostering a culture of formalisation, fairness, and compliance.

Anchored on the twin objectives of expanding domestic revenue mobilisation and encouraging behavioural change across sectors that have historically operated on the fringes of the formal economy, the Bill introduces targeted incentives for priority industries such as local manufacturing, clean energy and agriculture, alongside measures to close loopholes and promote greater efficiency in tax administration.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) regime carries the first layer of this recalibration. Relief has been extended to electric vehicle charging equipment, LPG smart meters, locally manufactured edible oil for another year, garments made from domestic cotton, dairy packaging materials, and airline boarding passes. Yet the generosity is selective. Imported fishing nets and pet food products lose their exemptions, a quiet but telling shift toward protecting domestic production and trimming what officials view as unnecessary revenue leakage.

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The Income Tax Act changes deepen that shift into the heart of business activity. The government is projecting Sh174.48bn from the revisions, anchored by a one year income tax holiday for businesses entering the revised presumptive tax system. Entry thresholds are lifted from Sh100mn to Sh200mn, widening the door for inclusion, even as selected brackets face a higher 4.5 per cent rate that tightens the grip on earnings once inside the system.

Digital activity is no longer on the margins. Withholding tax on digital service providers rises from 2 per cent to 3 per cent, while a new 1 per cent levy reaches into agricultural and livestock value chains, covering crops, milk, fish, and live animals What was once largely informal is steadily being drawn into the tax grid.

The sharpest edge of the reforms sits in excise duty, which alone is expected to bring in Sh355.09bn. The government is pushing phased increases starting at 8 per cent, alongside a broader list of newly taxed items ranging from beauty products and artificial flowers to motorcycles, plastic clogs, low capacity vehicles and betting services. It is a mix that reflects both revenue urgency and a growing willingness to tax consumption patterns previously left untouched.

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Used vehicles, however, face the most dramatic shift. Higher duties rising to as much as 50 per cent for older imports signal a clear policy turn away from ageing fleets, with implications for both affordability and environmental direction.

Behind the headline, tax measures sits a quieter but equally important transformation in enforcement. Customs processing fees rise from 0.6 per cent to 1 per cent, while digital systems, artificial intelligence tools, and integrated payment platforms are set to tighten oversight and reduce leakages across revenue collection agencies.

Taken together, the reforms do not read as a blunt tax hike but as a re-engineering of the system itself, where incentives are redirected, exemptions narrowed, and compliance increasingly automated. From July 1st this year, that architecture begins to take effect, marking a fiscal reset that is less about raising rates in the open and more about closing the spaces in between.