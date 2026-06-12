South Africa: Nation Urged to Unite Behind Bafana Bafana As World Cup Excitement Returns

As South Africans count down the hours to Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated clash against Mexico tonight, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba has called on the nation to rally behind the national team and embrace the spirit that united the country during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

A wave of excitement is sweeping across the country as supporters don their green and gold and prepare to back Bafana Bafana in their crucial Group A encounter, scheduled for a 9pm kick-off.

The fixture evokes memories of South Africa's historic opening match at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a moment that captivated the world and brought millions of South Africans together in a celebration of pride, unity and football.

Expressing confidence in the team's ability to rise to the occasion, Xaba said Bafana Bafana carries the hopes of a nation.

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"On behalf of the people of eThekwini, we wish Bafana Bafana success as they take to the field today. The team carries the hopes and aspirations of millions of South Africans, and we are confident they will represent our nation with determination, excellence and pride," he said.

Xaba urged football fans across the country to get behind the team, saying South Africa's rich football heritage has always been defined by passionate support and national unity.

He also highlighted Durban's proud football legacy and its role in hosting matches during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that remains one of South Africa's greatest sporting achievements.

The mayor's remarks come after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently reflected on South Africa's hosting of the global showpiece, recalling the unmistakable sound of vuvuzelas, the spirit of the South African braai and the unforgettable atmosphere that defined the tournament.

Mamdani also acknowledged Durban's contribution to the event's success and the lasting memories it created for football fans around the world.

"The recognition of South Africa and Durban by international leaders reflects the enduring legacy of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as well as the warmth, hospitality and passion for sport that our city is renowned for," Xaba said.

As Bafana Bafana embarks on its latest World Cup journey, Xaba said eThekwini stands firmly behind the national team and believes it has what it takes to shine on the global stage.

"We believe they have what it takes to make the nation proud," he said.

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The mayor encouraged South Africans to once again display the unity, patriotism and enthusiasm that made the 2010 World Cup so memorable by supporting Bafana Bafana throughout its campaign.