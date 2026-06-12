Nigeria: Burna Boy, Shakira Perform At Opening Ceremony of 2026 World Cup

Global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy delivered a high-energy performance of "Dai Dai" during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, thrilling fans with a vibrant display of music and dance.

Shakira took to the stage following a performance by J Balvin and immediately energized the crowd with the opening verse of the tournament's official song.

The Colombian superstar showcased her signature dance moves before Burna Boy emerged on stage to a deafening roar from spectators.

The pair danced together as fans cheered throughout the performance.

"Dai Dai" serves as the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 song and also supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding access to education around the world.

Backed by a troupe of dancers, Shakira delivered a polished choreography routine, while Burna Boy matched the energy with his own dance moves alongside his dance crew.

The performance reached a rousing finale as both artists came together at center stage to lead the crowd in the song's closing refrain, singing: "Dale, allez, let's go!"

Their appearance was one of the standout moments of the opening ceremony, setting the tone for the month-long football spectacle.