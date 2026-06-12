Somalia: Somali President Inaugurates Development Projects During Visit to Hirshabelle Capital

Jowhar, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday inaugurated a series of development projects and government facilities in the central town of Jowhar during an official visit to the capital of Hirshabelle state, officials said.

Mohamud, accompanied by Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein, cut the ribbon on the newly constructed Hirshabelle Presidential Palace, as well as new buildings for the regional ministries of education and finance. The leaders also opened paved roads aimed at improving transportation and the appearance of the town.

Speaking during the visit, the president said the projects reflected the efforts of the Hirshabelle administration to strengthen public services, expand economic infrastructure and improve the delivery of services to residents.

Mohamud also laid the foundation stone for the future headquarters of the Hirshabelle Civil Service Commission and other government facilities, which officials said would contribute to improving governance, enhancing institutional efficiency and accelerating public service delivery.

The Somali president and his delegation received a warm welcome upon arrival at Mohamed Dheere Airport in Jowhar from Hirshabelle officials, including President Ali Abdullahi Hussein, parliamentary leaders, ministers, lawmakers and hundreds of residents who gathered to greet the delegation.