South Africa: Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana

Heartbreak was the order of the day for Bafana Bafana who went down 2-0 to Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match, on Thursday night.

The loss took place at the iconic Estadio Azteca, following the 9pm kick off, which saw Captain Ronwen Williams lead his teammates onto the pitch in Mexico City.

Stepping onto the pitch has been a journey of four years of hard work in a game that saw many hold on to the edge of their seat.

While it ended in disappointment for South Africa in the Group A Stage, Thursday's match marked exactly 16 years since South Africa, as host nation, opened the first World Cup on African soil against Mexico in Johannesburg.

This year's FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.