Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda Rejects Hrw Allegations in 'Selective' DR Congo Report

The Rwandan government has dismissed allegations contained in a new Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, accusing the organization of selective scrutiny that downplays abuses by Congolese forces and their allies while targeting Rwanda and the M23.

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In its official response to HRW's 78-page report titled "Death Was Everywhere": Arbitrary Detention, Killings, and Forced Recruitment by the M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force, published on June 10, the Office of Government Spokesperson dismissed claims of RDF involvement in forced recruitment, detention, torture, executions, forced labor, or child recruitment.

"Rwanda rejects HRW's attempt to collapse M23 and RDF into one actor. Alleged M23 conduct cannot be treated as RDF conduct," the statement said on Thursday, June 11.

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Rwanda highlighted HRW's own findings on Congolese government support for armed groups, including the FDLR, a militia formed by perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The response noted that the report found that the Congolese army has supported armed groups opposed to the M23, including the Kinshasa-sponsored FDLR, and that "Congolese authorities armed, financed, and coordinated operations with Wazalendo factions and other militias, including the FDLR."

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Despite these admissions, Rwanda criticized HRW for providing "no substantial findings on FARDC, FDLR, Wazalendo, or their chain of command," naming no Congolese commanders for sanctions, and relegating Kinshasa's role to "background material."

On methodology, Rwanda said: "No investigator set foot in the places this report describes. There was no site visit, no exhumation, and no forensic examination."

It noted the report concedes the death toll "could best be determined if all mass graves were found and excavated." Allegations rely on anonymized testimony, including from surrendered combatants in Congolese custody.

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Rwanda also faulted HRW for minimizing foreign mercenaries and Kinshasa's violations of the Washington Accords, while framing Rwanda's actions as undermining peace despite the FDLR threat.

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"HRW's own report states that Rwanda's security concerns are linked particularly to the FDLR genocidal militia," it said.

The statement called for "genuine, independent investigation, conducted with access, forensic rigor, and due process."

It endorsed the Washington Accords as the path forward for security, accountability, and regional cooperation.

Rwanda vowed to defend its security and support a "regional solution rooted in dialogue, fairness, and partnership."