Zimbabwe: High Court Orders Forfeiture of Eight Vehicles Linked to Fugitives of the Law

Discover moreWorld News UpdatesBusiness News AnalysisOnline News PlatformTHE High Court has ordered the forfeiture to the State of eight vehicles linked to fugitives of the law.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the ruling followed an application for civil forfeiture filed by the Prosecutor-General against Square Chimweta, Hilton Mutsopotsi, Daniel Chijoko, Joseph Meki, Leonard Huni, Makudo Muzenda, Stephen Mudzingwa, and Sam Malunga, who are all at large.

The forfeited fleet includes, a red Nissan X-Trail registration number AEV9794, a BMW bearing South African registration number CNJ43G, Toyota Corolla registration number ADM9574.

Also listed is a Mazda Verisa, a silver Toyota Granvia AEH8284, Mitsubishi Colt registration number ABT9547, an unregistered pink Honda Fit and a Mercedes Benz whose registration details were not provided.

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"The court ordered the Civil Vehicle Registry which was cited as the 9th respondent to register ownership of the forfeited property in favour of the State," the NPAZ said in a statement.

"The judgement affirms the judiciary's firm position on assets linked to fugitives and consolidates the State's mandate to reclaim property through forfeiture proceedings."

Civil forfeiture allows the State to seize property suspected to be tainted, even without a criminal conviction, provided it can show on a balance of probabilities that the assets are proceeds or instruments of crime. The onus shifts to the owner to rebut the claim.

The ruling adds to a growing list of forfeiture orders obtained by the State as it targets unexplained wealth and assets linked to crime. Last year, the High Court ordered the forfeiture of 12 houses and 15 vehicles in separate matters where respondents failed to contest the applications.