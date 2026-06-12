South Africa: Flood-Hit Western Cape Faces Long Recovery - South African News Briefs - June 12, 2026



Flood-Hit Western Cape Faces Long Recovery

More than 230,000 people in the Western Cape are still grappling with the aftermath of severe storms that struck the province in May, reports EWN. The storms caused widespread flooding, damage to infrastructure and homes, and left at least 11 people dead, with one person still missing. Preliminary assessments show nearly 23,000 homes were damaged and more than 230 roads were affected. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the disaster has caused economic losses exceeding R9 billion. The agriculture sector suffered more than R5.2 billion in damages and transport infrastructure losses nearing R2 billion. The province is seeking additional support from the national government to fund recovery efforts.

Govt Backs Bafana Bafana After Mexico Loss

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The government has urged Bafana Bafana to remain focused and confident despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening FIFA World Cup group match, reports SABC News. Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi said South Africa remains proud of the national team and believes it can recover in its remaining fixtures. Coach Hugo Broos acknowledged that his players were overwhelmed by the occasion. He said two red cards shown to Siphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane disrupted the team's game plan. Both players will miss the next match against the Czech Republic, but Broos expressed confidence that the squad can still achieve positive results.

North West Tender Awarded by Phone Declared Invalid

The Special Tribunal has declared invalid a R25 million tender awarded by the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in North West for the refurbishment of the Biesiesvlei Wastewater Treatment Plant, reports EWN. The ruling followed an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which found that the contract was awarded to Rensh Close Corporation despite the company not having submitted a bid. The SIU discovered that a municipal official had contacted the company owner directly to request a quotation. The Tribunal ordered Rensh Close Corporation and its owner, Rashida Cader, to repay all funds and profits received from the unlawful contract, with Cader held personally liable for the municipality’s losses.

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