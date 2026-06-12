Kenya: MP Seeks Probe Into Pay Disparities At International Media Houses

Nairobi — Funyula MP Ojiambo Oundo has called for an investigation into allegations of labour exploitation, racial discrimination and unequal pay affecting Kenyan journalists working for international media organisations operating in the country.

The lawmaker claims that Kenyan journalists employed by global media outlets, including the BBC, CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg, AFP, Al Jazeera, Voice of America and the Associated Press, are paid significantly less than foreign staff despite performing similar roles and responsibilities.

According to Oundo, local journalists earn about $1,500 (Sh194,000) per month while foreign counterparts undertaking comparable assignments can earn up to $10,000 (Sh1.29 million). He further alleged that freelance Kenyan journalists are paid as little as $150 (Sh19,000) per story compared to up to $1,500 (Sh194,000) paid to foreign journalists.

The MP said concerns over discriminatory hiring practices, remuneration and workplace treatment have been raised with labour authorities and government agencies over the years without meaningful action. He now wants the National Assembly's Labour Committee to investigate the allegations and establish whether labour laws and constitutional provisions on equal pay for equal work are being violated.

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Oundo is also seeking a report on measures being taken to protect journalists who raise concerns about workplace discrimination, including allegations of blacklisting and victimisation. The committee is expected to examine the role of relevant government agencies in addressing the claims and recommend possible interventions.