Kenya: Dr. Chris Kirubi - a Legacy That Continues to Shape Generations

opinion

Five years on, Dr Chris Kirubi's legacy continues to inspire and shape lives across generations.

Today, we share reflections from leaders, mentees, entrepreneurs and changemakers whose journeys were touched by his wisdom, generosity and unwavering belief in the power of ambition and hard work.

Mrs. Honorine R. Kiplagat, Chairperson, National Trustees, Kenya Girl Guides Association

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In 1997, the Kenya Girl Guides Association (KGGA) celebrated 75 years of Guiding in Kenya. To mark this significant milestone, the Association embarked on an ambitious project to renovate its headquarters, which had fallen into a state of serious disrepair.

The project required substantial financial resources, and the Association began seeking support from well-wishers and partners. At the time, the National Chairperson, Hon. Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch, and I, then serving as Chief Commissioner, approached Dr. Chris Kirubi for assistance.

True to his generous nature, Dr. Kirubi responded without hesitation. He made a personal financial contribution and readily agreed to serve as the Chief Guest at a fundraising event organised to support the renovation project. His commitment and support inspired others to contribute towards the cause.

The foundation stone for the renovated headquarters was laid in July 1997, and the transformation was completed the following year. In May 1998, the refurbished headquarters was officially opened by President Daniel arap Moi.

Since then, the facility has hosted numerous local and international events, including visits by members of the prestigious Olave Baden-Powell Society under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte of Denmark. To date, KGGA remains the only Girl Guides association in Africa whose headquarters has hosted this distinguished group.

The Kenya Girl Guides Association remains deeply grateful to Dr. Chris Kirubi for his generosity, leadership and belief in our mission. His contribution helped secure a lasting home for generations of girls and young women, and his legacy continues to be felt throughout our movement today.