South Africa: Soweto Is Setting the Stage to Remember the Youth of 1976

Jozi My Jozi's chapter in Soweto has organised a range of unforgettable events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the uprising that changed South Africa.

It's been 50 years since the Soweto youth uprising in 1976, and this month Jozi My Jozi is inviting people to spend 76 hours in Soweto for a deep dive into a range of community events including markets and exhibitions, a film festival and tours.

"The concept behind the duration is deeply symbolic," says Mbali Zulu, who works with Jozi My Jozi's chapter in Soweto.

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"Seventy-six hours represents the year 1976, specifically chosen to commemorate the courage of the youth who took to the streets to fight against apartheid's oppressive language restrictions in education.

Four days filled with events

The commemoration kicks off on Saturday, 13 June, with the Biyo Film Fest.

It will offer screenings of a series of films in different venues, including the fabulous Native Rebels restaurant, the Soweto Gallery and the Eyethu Heritage Hall, an iconic "bioscope" in the 1970s and 1980s that was owned by the late business tycoon Ephraim Tshabalala.

The screenings focus on independent local and international historical documentaries, arthouse features and material from apartheid-era archives - and there'll be Q&A sessions with directors, scriptwriters and key cultural figures.

Soweto's famous Vilakazi Street will be turned into a vibrant open-air gallery called The...