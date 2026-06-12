South Africa: Betting Battle Joined - SA Reserve Bank Probes Betway

Gambling giant Betway has disclosed that it is facing an investigation by the South African Reserve Bank.

In the middle of a snowballing gambling epidemic, industry leader Super Group (Betway and Jackpot City) has quietly made it known that it faces an investigation by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

In its latest annual report, a footnote informed shareholders that the Sarb's financial surveillance department is looking into the way the group's South African operations paid for software licences and other services from other parts of the multi-national group.

According to Super Group, the investigation is "regarding historical transactions involving the transfer of funds from the Company to foreign / non-South African resident entities within the Super Group (SGHC) Limited group structure, allegedly in breach of the South African Exchange Control Regulations".

It added: "These transfers were made in exchange for, amongst other things, services and licenses provided to Raging River under various agreements."

Raging River is the local Super Group operating subsidiary.

The Sarb has, as is its habit, declined to comment, saying that the South African Reserve Bank Act precludes it from disclosing any information on the specific investigation - including when it was initiated and even whether or not it has been finalised.

These kinds of investigations, however, come with an obligation to pay...