Zimbabwe: Equatorial Guinea President Mbasogo Lands in Harare for Two-Day State Visit

12 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Equatorial  Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Thursday for a two-day State visit, signalling deeper ties between Harare and Malabo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa received Mbasogo, underscoring Zimbabwe's push to expand South-South cooperation. The visit, Mbasogo's latest since his 2018 trip, comes as both nations seek to leverage oil, mining and agriculture synergies.

Thursday evening, Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilla Mnangagwa hosted a State Banquet for visiting Mbasogo and his wife Constantia Mangue Obiang at Statehouse in Harare.

This Friday, the leaders will co-chair a Bi-National Commission meeting with multiple agreements slated for signing. Talks are expected to cover trade, energy and diplomatic collaboration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) framework.

The two-day State visit comes barely a month after the inaugural session of the Zimbabwe-Equatorial Guinea Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), which laid the groundwork for enhanced collaboration across a wide range of sectors.

Mbasogo is also scheduled to tour historic and political landmarks, highlighting shared liberation-era solidarity between the two countries.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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