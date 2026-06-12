Rwanda: Domestic Resource Mobilisation Is a Vote of Confidence in Rwanda's Governance

The fact that domestic resources and borrowing will account for 93 per cent of Rwanda's 2026/27 national budget is a powerful statement about the country's steady march towards self-reliance.

For a country that has had to navigate global shocks, regional instability, climate-related pressures and the lingering impact of external economic disruptions, Rwanda's continued improvement in domestic resource mobilisation deserves commendation. It reflects discipline in public finance management, but also something even more important: the growing confidence of citizens in the state.

Taxes are not always easy to mobilise, especially in economies where many households and businesses are still working hard to grow. Yet, over the years, Rwanda has demonstrated that compliance becomes easier when taxpayers can see, in tangible terms, where their contribution goes. Across the country, citizens can point to roads, schools, hospitals, health posts, clean water systems, electricity connections and other public investments that have transformed lives.

These optics matter a lot. It creates a direct relationship between obligation and benefit. When people see that public resources are not disappearing into waste, but are being converted into services and infrastructure, they are more willing to meet their fiscal responsibilities. That is the foundation on which any serious nation builds sustainable development.

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The proposed Rwf7.8 trillion budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year also comes with another encouraging signal. Despite the global economic headwinds that continue to squeeze many countries, Rwanda is still allocating a significant share of its budget to development projects and government investments. This is the right posture for a country whose ambitions require continued investment in productive sectors.

Development spending is not a luxury. It is what builds the infrastructure for future growth. It is what expands access to services, improves competitiveness, creates jobs and strengthens national resilience. Cutting back on development in difficult times may appear convenient in the short term, but it can easily mortgage the future.

Rwanda's decision to keep investing in key areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, energy and industrial growth is therefore both prudent and forward-looking.

However, this progress should not breed complacency. As domestic resource mobilisation improves, so too must the culture of accountability. Every franc collected from the taxpayer must continue to be treated with the seriousness it deserves. Public institutions must strengthen efficiency, reduce waste, and ensure that budget allocations translate into timely and measurable results.