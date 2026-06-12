South Africa: Unsafe Manganese Dust Levels Trigger Health and Legal Warnings in Nelson Mandela Bay

Manganese dust has so thoroughly contaminated the air over Nelson Mandela Bay's harbour and Markman Industrial area that residents are being exposed to levels far beyond legal limits -- and city officials knew about it for months without warning them.

A study conducted by the Nelson Mandela Bay metro on air quality, with samples taken at the PE Harbour and Markman Industrial area, where manganese ore companies operate, reveals that the local airshed has reached a state of saturation with dust deposition rates far exceeding the non-residential limit.

An airshed is a geographic region where local topography and weather patterns trap or channel the air, causing the entire area to share a common air mass.

The report by the acting executive director of public health, Anna-Lisa Dyakala, tabled at the public health committee meeting on Thursday, 11 June, warns that the dust fall standards carry a litigation risk as it poses a threat to the health of workers and nearby communities.

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Manganese operations have been widely criticised in the municipality and by concerned groups and residents, as operators have been caught contravening by-laws, particularly in the Markman area, and damaging road infrastructure.

The manganese ore operators began establishing themselves in the Markman area during the national lockdown of 2020.

The report states that initial complaints regarding air pollution and infrastructure damage were received in June 2020.

However, despite ongoing compliance monitoring and enforcement actions - which include the issuance of...