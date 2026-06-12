South Africa: False Metric - Government Confusing Vaccination Target With Population Immunity

11 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Andrew Morphew

Eighty percent vaccinated over a year is not the same as 80% immune at a point in time. Only a second booster can stop foot-and-mouth disease.

South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) response is built around the wrong question.

The government keeps asking how many doses have been imported, how many animals have been vaccinated, and whether the country will reach 80% by December. Those are administrative questions. The biological question -- how many susceptible animals are immune in the same area at the same time -- is the only one that controls the disease.

SA is treating FMD as an administrative problem. The countries that succeeded in controlling the disease treated it as a biological problem.

A target is not an outcome

Vaccinating 80% of the national herd over 12 months sounds impressive. But FMD does not move through annual totals. It moves through susceptible animals available today. The relevant question is not how many animals eventually passed through the programme. It is whether enough animals were immune at the same time to stop transmission.

The recent dairy herd outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal, where vaccinated cattle were exposed in areas where neighbouring cattle remained unvaccinated roughly eight weeks after vaccination, show exactly what happens when not enough cattle are protected at the same time. The disease continues to spread under high viral pressure, and...

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