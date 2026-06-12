South Africa: 'Premature and Irresponsible' - - No Date Set to Fix Collapsing Nelson Mandela Bay Roads

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said this week that it would be 'premature and irresponsible' to set a date for fixing two of the metro's busiest roads, the William Moffat Expressway and Kabega Road, as officials have indicated they are awaiting 'potential' funding from the national government.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has refused to set a date for when repairs will start on two of the metro's busiest roads, which have partially collapsed after heavy flooding in May.

Read more Nelson Mandela Bay floods expose infrastructure strain -- 101 complaints logged in three days May 13, 2026

The William Moffett Expressway has partially collapsed at a bridge, and one lane has been closed to traffic. If the condition of the road deteriorates further, it is understood that officials will reduce the four-lane road to a two-lane road.

But while the collapsed section of the William Mofett Expressway has been demarcated with warning signs, the warning signs belonging to Ward 39, the site of the other damaged road, were stolen on a previous occasion. As a result, officials have set up two drums, a piece of plywood and some danger tape over a huge sinkhole in Kabega Road.

But the red drums are not very visible at night as this section of the road also does not have any streetlights.

"Last weekend, a car hit one of those drums at a very high speed. The drum travelled 350 meters," Ward 39 councillor Margaret de...