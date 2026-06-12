South Africa: Fifty Years On, South Africa Needs a Youth Employment Revolution

11 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ravi Naidoo

South Africa's calamitous youth unemployment data must spur us to respond decisively. Here's what that response should look like.

In June 1976, South Africa's students ignited a fire that would burn down the apartheid system and change our country forever. The uprising was not because they believed change was imminent, but because they had decided that the world they had inherited was unacceptable and had to change.

The struggle today is fundamentally economic rather than political. But the stakes are just as real. Stats SA data for March 2026 shows the overall unemployment rate has risen to 32.7%, with youth unemployment even higher at 46% (that is 4.7 million people under the age of 35). Youth unemployment tends to be higher because young people without work experience are less able to compete for available jobs.

Rising unemployment is the result of decades of economic failure, with South Africa's GDP growth between 2009 and 2026 achieving a miserable annual average of 1.1%. This is even below the 1.3% annual population growth, meaning our GDP per capita has been declining by 0.2% per year for the past two decades. Compare this with the sluggish Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries that are growing annually by 1.5% per capita over the same period. Comparing ourselves with China, which grew more...

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