Congo-Kinshasa: Demonstration Alert - U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (June 11, 2026)

press release

Location: Kinshasa

Event: A demonstration is planned for Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Palais du Peuple. The demonstration is being organized by political opposition platform Coalition Article 64 (C-64).

Demonstrations can escalate and become violent with little warning, and roads may be blocked by protesters.

If you need emergency assistance, please contact the Consular Section at the phone numbers below.

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Actions to Take:

Have a personal security plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Keep essential items (clothing, medications, travel documents) packed in a bag that you can carry.

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo,

310 Avenue des Aviateurs, Kinshasa/Gombe,

+243 81-556-0151/0152 or +243-972-616-193 (after hours and weekends).

The Embassy maintains a list of local resources for emergencies on our website.

Contact us at: ACSKinshasa@state.gov

https://cd.usembassy.gov/

State Department - Consular Affairs

+1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444

Democratic Republic of the Congo Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

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