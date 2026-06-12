Botswana: Thaga Urges Council to Diversify Revenue Streams

Serowe — Serowe District Council chairperson, Mr Atameleng Thaga has urged fellow councilors and council officers to find alternative revenue streams to counter the unique challenges posed by a weak revenue base. Officially opening the Serowe full council meeting on Tuesday, Mr Thaga noted that district councils across Botswana were actively being encouraged to diversify their revenue streams.

"This shift aims to reduce heavy reliance on central government grants," he said, further explaining that due to declining diamond revenues and shrinking government coffers, councils must establish independent commercial entities and explore alternative Local Economic Development (LED) projects.

Expressing concern over the council's current low income generation, Mr Thaga implored administrative officers to devise innovative ways to generate revenue.

He reminded the council about President Duma Boko recent clarion call for council chairpersons and mayors to focus on strategic, practical solutions that promoted economic growth.

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The Serowe District Council (SDC) currently operates on an approved budget of over P233 million for the 2026/27 financial year which comprises recurrent expenses and approximately P83.9 million specifically allocated for development projects.

Mr Thaga stated therefore that given the council's vast geographical reach, spanning a wide network of 14 villages across its wards, the district continued to advocate for supplementary funding to sustain operations and infrastructure.

"The council has historically faced budget deficits due to expanding populations and high costs for essential social services like destitute relief and primary education," he said.

Meanwhile, the full council meeting, which was originally scheduled to commence on Monday, June 8, was abruptly adjourned due to water disconnection by the Water Utilities Corporation as a result of unpaid bill.

BOPA