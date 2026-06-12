South Africa: Former Principal Fights Hunger With Vegetables

Former principal George Ramodike started a small garden during the Covid-19 lockdown and now sells vegetables and fruit to local traders.

He is teaching unemployed young people how to grow their own food and earn an income from farming.

A retired school principal from Tzaneen is proving that a small garden can put food on the table and create opportunities for young people.

George Ramodike, 72, from Mokgolobotho Village in Limpopo, started his home garden during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

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At first, the garden was simply a way to keep busy during retirement and grow fresh vegetables for his family.

But Ramodike soon realised he was spending far less money on food because he no longer needed to buy vegetables from local shops and street vendors.

What started as a small backyard project quickly grew into a thriving food garden.

Today, he grows spinach, beetroot, onions, tomatoes, maize, sweet potatoes, bananas and pawpaws.

He sells some of the produce to local hawkers while keeping enough to feed his family.

Ramodike said the garden has helped him save money and earn extra income at the same time.

"I realised that the garden was doing more than keeping me busy. It was helping me put food on the table and save money every month," he said.

Seeing many young people sitting at home without jobs, Ramodike decided to share his knowledge.

Two years ago, he started inviting unemployed youngsters from his community to learn how to plant and maintain their own gardens.

"I saw a need to teach the youth how to grow food. If they can grow their own vegetables, they can feed their families and also sell the extra produce for profit," he said.

Several young people have since started their own gardens after learning from him.

One of them is Nkateko Ndlovu, who now dreams of building a future in agriculture.

"I want to study agriculture at Letaba Technical and Vocational Education and Training College and learn more about farming," said Ndlovu.

"My dream is to own a farm one day and supply vegetables and fruit to big retailers."

Ramodike believes home gardening can help families survive tough economic times and rising food prices.

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He encourages every household to use any available space to grow food.

"You don't need a big farm to start. Even a small backyard garden can make a big difference," he said.

Ramodike hopes more young people will see farming as a business and not just a hobby.

He believes growing food can help fight hunger, reduce unemployment and build stronger communities.

"Food is expensive and jobs are scarce. A garden can help families survive and even create an income," he said.