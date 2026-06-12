South Africa: Workers Say Poverty Traps Them in Tough Jobs

The ANC Youth League handed Cartrack a memorandum demanding answers and an independent investigation after employee Gcina Dhladhla died at work.

Young workers say high unemployment and poverty force them to stay in jobs even when they are unhappy with working conditions.

The ANC Youth League says South Africa's jobs crisis is forcing young people to stay in workplaces they are unhappy with because they have no other options.

ANC Youth League spokesperson Oscar Kanyani was speaking during a protest outside Cartrack's head office in Rosebank on Thursday, following the death of 29-year-old employee Gcina Dhladhla from Mndeni in Soweto.

The ANC Youth League Greater Johannesburg handed a memorandum to Cartrack South Africa chief executive Joshua Victor, demanding answers about what happened before Dhladhla's death.

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The organisation is also calling for an independent investigation into workplace safety at the company.

It wants any managers linked to the incident to be suspended while investigations continue.

Kanyani said the league has received messages from people claiming to be Cartrack employees who are unhappy about working conditions.

"We have been receiving inbox messages from employees about the conditions they are working under," said Kanyani.

He said many young workers remain silent because jobs are scarce and unemployment is extremely high.

Andy Shabalala from Cosatu's Young Workers Provincial Task Team said young people deserve more than just employment.

"Young people are not seeking jobs just for the sake of employment. They want decent wages and workplaces that respect their rights and dignity," he said.

Eighteen-year-old matric learner Nkululeko Mtshali also joined the protest.

He said he attended to support Dhladhla's family and demand justice.

"People are victims of circumstances and poverty," said Mtshali.

"Many young people stay in jobs they are unhappy with because they feel they have no choice."

Mtshali said he is worried about his own future as he prepares to enter the job market.

"It scares me because I will soon be looking for work myself, and I worry that I could face the same challenges," he said.

Victor accepted the memorandum on behalf of Cartrack.

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He said the company is cooperating fully with investigations.

Victor confirmed that Cartrack met with Dhladhla's family on Wednesday and continues to engage with them.

He said the South African Police Service and the Department of Employment and Labour are investigating the matter.

The ANC Youth League has given Cartrack 14 working days to respond to its demands.