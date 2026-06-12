Kenya: Sports Fund Gets Budget Increase for 2026/27 Financial Year

Nairobi — The Sports sector has received an increase in the 2026/27 financial year budget after the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury, John Mbadi, allocated KSh 25.2 billion to the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund.

The amount is a massive increase from last year's KSh 13.5 billion as the country prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Sports and Arts are vital for national identity, youth empowerment, and economic diversification. We will therefore promote sports at all levels and comply with anti-doping international standards, and commission an indigenous knowledge to create livelihood opportunities," CS Mbadi read during his budget presentation in the National Assembly on Thursday.