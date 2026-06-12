Kenya: Nairobi Clean Cooking Summit Postponed Amid Travel Uncertainty

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Gas stove
12 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, which was expected to bring together African heads of state, financiers, development partners and energy stakeholders in Nairobi in July has been postponed.

Organisers cited "ongoing uncertainties and evolving circumstances" affecting international travel and participation.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the summit's co-chairs and co-organisers said the high-level gathering, originally scheduled for July 9-10 in Nairobi, would be rescheduled to a later date, with a new timeline to be announced in due course.

The organisers said the decision followed careful consideration of logistical challenges and travel uncertainties affecting key stakeholders, but stressed that momentum behind Africa's clean cooking agenda remains strong.

To sustain engagement, organisers confirmed that a high-level virtual session will proceed on July 9 and will be broadcast through the digital platforms of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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