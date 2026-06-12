Tanzania: Over 50 Undergo Free Limb Fitting Assessment in Zanzibar

Unguja, Zanzibar — A limb rehabilitation outreach and training mission is underway in Zanzibar, targeting to bring smiles to 100 amputees in the Isles.

As of Wednesday (June 10, 2026), a total of 54 people had undergone free limb fitting and medical assessments at Mbuzini Hospital in Unguja, thanks to a partnership between the UK-based Naya Qadam Trust and the Zanzibar Global Health and Education Foundation (ZGHEF).

The mission is being led by Dr Viqar Qurashi, a renowned orthopaedic and rehabilitation specialist, with the support of Madam Zarina Jafferjee, a respected member of the Tanzanian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Apart from providing free prosthetic limbs to Tanzanian amputees, the mission is also focusing on capacity-building and the transfer of technical knowledge to local practitioners.

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The Zanzibar Limb Rehabilitation Initiative is a programme established by the renowned international organisation, Naya Qadam Trust. The organisation was founded in 2005 following the devastating earthquake that struck the Kashmir region of South Asia.

Naya Qadam, which means "New Step," is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation founded by Dr Viqar Qurashi together with a team of doctors and volunteers. Its main mission is to support disaster survivors who have lost limbs, such as arms or legs, by providing them with prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation services.

Since its establishment, Naya Qadam Trust has successfully provided services to approximately 40 million people in developing countries, including Pakistan and other parts of the world.

"With great joy and gratitude, we announce that Naya Qadam Trust is now bringing its services to Zanzibar through the Zanzibar Limb Rehabilitation Initiative," the organisation said in a statement issued recently.

"This is an opportunity for the people of Zanzibar to benefit from this expertise, compassion and support for our brothers and sisters who have lost limbs," the statement added.

The Zanzibar Limb Rehabilitation Initiative aims to restore hope, dignity and independence among people with limb disabilities through modern and compassionate solutions.