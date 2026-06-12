Nigeria: Bandits, Kidnappers, Sponsors of Terror - Surrender or Face Full Force of State, Tinubu Warns

ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu has issued a stern warning to bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of terrorism across the country, urging them to surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian state.

The President delivered the warning while addressing the nation's security challenges in his Democracy Day message, reaffirming his administration's commitment to restoring peace and safeguarding lives and property.

Tinubu expressed concern over recent incidents of insecurity, particularly the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states, describing the developments as unfortunate.

"Though this year's mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the President, security remains a cornerstone of democracy, stressing that meaningful democratic governance cannot thrive without adequate protection for citizens.

"Democracy without security is not solid enough," he stated.

Tinubu said his administration had declared a security emergency and taken concrete steps to strengthen the country's security architecture.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 new police officers and thousands of military personnel to boost security operations nationwide.

The President also revealed that the 2026 national budget allocated N5.41 trillion to defence and security, describing it as the largest security allocation in Nigeria's history.

"Our administration is ever ready to do much more to secure our people," he said.

Addressing criminal elements directly, Tinubu warned that opportunities for surrender would not remain available indefinitely.

"To bandits, kidnappers, sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians," the President declared.

He called on Nigerians to remain united in the fight against insecurity, urging citizens to avoid ethnic profiling and divisive narratives.

"At a time like this, let us not assign blame or point fingers. Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history," he said.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the country would overcome terrorism and other security threats, pledging that the government would continue working toward a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation," he added.