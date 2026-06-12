Nigeria: Tinubu Acknowledges Hardship, Promises Growth, Prosperity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday said his administration is laying the foundation for economic growth through investments in infrastructure, agriculture and exports, while acknowledging that many Nigerians continue to face economic hardship.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address, the President said infrastructure development across the country is helping to stimulate economic activity and create jobs.

"Across the country, infrastructure projects are connecting producers to markets and creating opportunities for enterprise and employment," Tinubu said.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to boost agricultural productivity, noting that "the National Agricultural Development Fund is deploying 10,000 tractors over five years."

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The President also pointed to progress in the non-oil sector, stating that "over 1,000 SMEs have been certified for export" and that "non-oil exports grew by 21% last year."

Despite these gains, Tinubu acknowledged the economic challenges confronting many citizens.

"Yet, many Nigerians still face economic hardship," he said.

According to the President, the government remains committed to addressing the challenges through targeted economic policies.

"We remain focused on reducing inflation, expanding food production, creating jobs, improving living standards, rebuilding confidence in our economy and creating conditions for sustainable prosperity," he stated.

Tinubu said recent reforms have helped stabilise the economy and positioned the country for stronger growth in the years ahead.

"We are moving from uncertainty to stability," he said.

Looking ahead, the President said the administration's priority is to ensure that economic progress translates into tangible benefits for citizens across the country.

"The next phase is about accelerating growth and ensuring the benefits are felt in every home, every community and every region," he said.

Emphasising the need for democracy to deliver economic value, said, "We believe that Democracy must be felt in the pocket."