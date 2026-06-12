Nigeria: Tinubu Acknowledges Hardship, Promises Growth, Prosperity

12 June 2026
This Day (Lagos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday said his administration is laying the foundation for economic growth through investments in infrastructure, agriculture and exports, while acknowledging that many Nigerians continue to face economic hardship.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address, the President said infrastructure development across the country is helping to stimulate economic activity and create jobs.

"Across the country, infrastructure projects are connecting producers to markets and creating opportunities for enterprise and employment," Tinubu said.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to boost agricultural productivity, noting that "the National Agricultural Development Fund is deploying 10,000 tractors over five years."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President also pointed to progress in the non-oil sector, stating that "over 1,000 SMEs have been certified for export" and that "non-oil exports grew by 21% last year."

Despite these gains, Tinubu acknowledged the economic challenges confronting many citizens.

"Yet, many Nigerians still face economic hardship," he said.

According to the President, the government remains committed to addressing the challenges through targeted economic policies.

"We remain focused on reducing inflation, expanding food production, creating jobs, improving living standards, rebuilding confidence in our economy and creating conditions for sustainable prosperity," he stated.

Tinubu said recent reforms have helped stabilise the economy and positioned the country for stronger growth in the years ahead.

"We are moving from uncertainty to stability," he said.

Looking ahead, the President said the administration's priority is to ensure that economic progress translates into tangible benefits for citizens across the country.

"The next phase is about accelerating growth and ensuring the benefits are felt in every home, every community and every region," he said.

Emphasising the need for democracy to deliver economic value, said, "We believe that Democracy must be felt in the pocket."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.