Nigeria: Vote, Build, Work and Code Here, Tinubu Urges Nigerian Youths to Stop Leaving the Country

ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerian youths to remain in the country and contribute to its development, urging them to channel their talents, innovation and energy towards building a stronger nation rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

The President made the appeal in his Democracy Day address, where he called on young Nigerians to take an active role in shaping the country's future through work, entrepreneurship, technology and civic participation.

Addressing the nation's youth directly, Tinubu described Nigeria as their home and the place where their future should be built.

"To our young people: Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here," the President said.

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He urged young Nigerians to see themselves as key stakeholders in the country's progress, stressing that national development requires the commitment and participation of its citizens.

According to Tinubu, the world's most successful nations were built by citizens who chose to confront challenges and create solutions rather than abandon their countries during difficult periods.

"Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship," he stated.

The President's remarks come amid growing concerns over the increasing number of Nigerians, particularly young professionals and skilled workers, seeking opportunities abroad in what has become popularly known as the "Japa" phenomenon.

Tinubu encouraged the youth to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and democratic participation, noting that their contributions would play a crucial role in driving economic growth and national transformation.

He also urged them to participate actively in the democratic process by exercising their right to vote and engaging constructively in nation-building efforts.

The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians through economic reforms, investments and programmes aimed at expanding employment and innovation across the country.

He expressed confidence that with the support and commitment of the younger generation, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and achieve sustainable development.