Uganda: Binance Commits Shs487.5m to Support Frontline Ebola Response in Uganda

Global blockchain company Binance has announced $125,000(approximately shs487 million) in humanitarian funding to support the Uganda Red Cross Society's frontline response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

The contribution will support urgent interventions in affected and high-risk communities, helping to strengthen community awareness and prevention campaigns, contact tracing and surveillance support, risk communication and community engagement activities, and the provision of essential supplies and protective equipment for frontline responders.

The Ebola outbreak has placed significant pressure on health systems and communities in affected areas, prompting a coordinated response from government authorities, humanitarian organisations, and public health partners working to contain the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations. Binance's support is intended to reinforce these efforts at a critical time.

A key focus of the funding is enabling rapid response in high-risk and underserved communities, where access to timely public health information, protective resources, and emergency support services remains limited.

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By supporting both immediate response activities and preventative education, Binance aims to contribute to reducing transmission and strengthening community resilience.

"Communities across Africa continue to show extraordinary resilience in the face of complex challenges, but frontline responders should not have to face crises like this alone," said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance.

"The Uganda Red Cross Society is playing a vital role in supporting communities, raising awareness, and strengthening outbreak response efforts. We are proud to support their work as they help protect vulnerable populations and deliver critical assistance where it is needed most."

Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society welcomed the funds.

"Strong partnerships are essential during public health emergencies. The support from Binance comes at a critical time and will help us respond more rapidly, reach more at-risk communities, and reinforce the frontline services needed to help contain the outbreak and save lives. We appreciate Binance's commitment to standing with communities during times of urgent need," Kwesiga said.

This initiative reflects Binance's broader commitment to supporting communities across Africa through programmes focused on education, financial inclusion, digital skills development, and community empowerment.

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In this case, Binance is extending that commitment to urgent humanitarian and public health needs by working alongside a trusted local humanitarian organisation with deep frontline expertise.

As one of the world's leading block chain ecosystems with a growing presence across Africa, Binance is encouraging companies operating in the region to support communities in moments of humanitarian need, not only as economic participants, but as partners in community wellbeing.