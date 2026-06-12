Nigeria: Abducted Pupils, Teachers Yet to Leave Old Oyo National Park Corridor - Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Yawota and Ahoro-Esinle communities in the Oriire Local Government Area remained within the wider Old Oyo National Park axis as security agencies intensified efforts to secure their release 27 days after the incident.

The governor gave the update in his Newsletter No. 140 released on Friday, assuring residents that the victims remained at the centre of ongoing rescue operations despite the prolonged period in captivity.

Makinde acknowledged the growing anxiety among families and communities affected by the abduction, describing the situation as deeply distressing.

"It is extremely difficult for me to even ask how you are doing. It has been 27 days since our children and teachers were forcefully taken from their schools in the Yawota and Ahoro-Esinle communities of the Oriire Local Government Area."

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"For 27 days, families have gone to bed without their loved ones. For 27 days, communities have lived with uncertainty. For 27 days, our children and teachers have remained in captivity," Makinde said.

The governor admitted that repeated assurances of a safe rescue may have become difficult for some residents to accept as the days passed without the victims' return.

"I know that many times I have said, 'We will get them home safely.' But I also know that having heard these words so often, without seeing that outcome yet, they may now sound hollow or empty. Please trust that they are not. We are doing everything within our power to bring them home safely," he said.

Makinde stressed that while operational details could not be made public for security reasons, the state government and security agencies were relentlessly pursuing every available lead.

"We cannot share the details of what we are doing, but you can rest assured that every single day, we continue to pursue every credible lead and take every lawful action available to us to secure their release," he stated.

Addressing families of the abducted victims, the governor assured them that their loved ones had not been abandoned.

"To the parents, relatives, friends and colleagues of those still in captivity: I know that no statement can ease your pain. But please know that your loved ones have not been forgotten. They remain at the centre of our efforts every single day," he said.

Providing the most significant update since the abduction, Makinde revealed that intelligence and security reports indicate the victims are still within the expansive Old Oyo National Park corridor.

"One thing I can say is that our security reports indicate that they remain within the wider Old Oyo National Park axis."

"This is a vast area that stretches across parts of 10 local government areas in our state, covering approximately 2,500 square kilometres,' he said.

The governor said the size and difficult terrain of the area continued to present major operational challenges for security agencies.

"I mention this not to discourage anyone, but to help us understand the scale of the challenge before us. This is not an issue affecting only Oriire Local Government Area. It is an issue that concerns all of us."

"The size and terrain of the area require patience, coordination and persistence. It also means that vigilance from members of the public remains extremely important," the governor said.

Makinde urged residents to support ongoing security operations by reporting suspicious movements and activities through the state's emergency reporting channel.

"If you see anything suspicious, please call 615, the Oyo State Citizens Enquiry Number. The line is toll-free and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Your report will be received and acted upon," he said.

The governor also warned against the circulation of rumours and unverified reports, saying misinformation could undermine efforts to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers.

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"We will continue to provide factual updates on the efforts being made to bring our children and their teachers home. However, I must once again appeal to all of us not to spread unverified information about these abductions," he said.

"Please rely on official channels for information. These are sensitive matters, and we must avoid anything that could jeopardise rescue efforts."

Makinde further appealed to residents to remain vigilant, continue supporting security agencies and pray for the safe return of the victims.

"Continue to pray for their safe return. Continue to remain vigilant. And continue to support the efforts of our security agencies as we work towards bringing every one of them home safely," he said.

He thanked the residents for their patience and cooperation during the ongoing rescue efforts.

"Thank you for your patience, your vigilance and your prayers," the governor added.