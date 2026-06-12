South Africa: Poice Committee to Engage Impeachment Committee Over Processes to Invite Major General Rhoode Over Phala Phala

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Police has resolved that there is a need to engage the Impeachment Committee to prevent duplication of oversight work on matters relating to the South African Police Service's (SAPS) handling of the burglary at Phala Phala and the subsequent investigation undertaken by the Head of the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), Major General Wally Rhoode.

The committee held a follow-up meeting with the SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on the handling of the Phala Phala investigation, IPID's findings on the matter and the subsequent internal disciplinary proceedings.

"It is important to engage the Impeachment Committee to prevent any duplication of work, as this matter forms a critical part of that committee's work. The committee highlighted its wish to invite Major General Rhoode to appear before it, but first requires that bilateral engagement to avoid duplication," said the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Ian Cameron. He said the committee will make a determination following the engagement with the Impeachment Committee.

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Meanwhile, the committee raised concerns over the rationale behind the "not guilty" outcome of the SAPS internal disciplinary process, noting that the divergence between the findings of the IPID and the SAPS disciplinary process appeared difficult to reconcile. Some Members expressed the view that the disciplinary outcome creates a perception of a cover-up. This concern is premised on the fact that police protocols require Major General Rhoode to report such an incident to his immediate superior, yet accountability for this aspect appears absent.

The committee also raised concerns that SAPS may have rushed to close the matter without adequately engaging Major General Rhoode's superior to clarify the approval of travel arrangements and to determine whether he had been authorised to conduct his own investigation into the matter.

Members were categorical that accountability must be applied uniformly across the service. "The fact that Major General Rhoode was never held accountable is both unacceptable and carries the potential risk of undermining public trust in the SAPS. Accountability cannot be selective, particularly when senior officers are involved," said Mr Cameron.

The committee emphasised that the integrity of the SAPS depends on consistent application of disciplinary standards and transparent accountability processes. It reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all outstanding questions relating to the matter are fully ventilated through appropriate parliamentary oversight mechanisms.

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The committee will continue to pursue the matter and engage all relevant stakeholders to ensure that public confidence in policing institutions is strengthened and that accountability is upheld without fear or favour.