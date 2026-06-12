Rwanda: Why Nshobozwa, Robeyns Missed Out On National Team Roster

William Robeyns and Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza are among the notable absentees from the national basketball team roster for the upcoming second window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The team is preparing for the games with the aim of improving on a disappointing first window, where it failed to register a win in a group that includes Guinea, Tunisia, and Nigeria.

The roster also has four new faces including former U16 captain Sean Mwesigwa. The others are: Hubert Sage Kwizera and Hilar Orankunda who feature in the local league, as well as US-based Moise Semuhoza, who also earned his first call-up.

Mwesigwa, 19, is a rising talent playing college basketball in the United States, known for his scoring ability and two-way qualities. Kwizera, 22, is a 1.88m shooting guard for Patriots in the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) and has also featured for the national 3x3 team.

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Orankunda plays forward/centre for United Generation Basketball (UGB) in the RBL and is recognised for his rebounding presence, ranking among the best in the local league.

Semuhoza, a 6'7" Rwandan-American forward/centre, currently plays NCAA basketball for Lesley University in Massachusetts and is noted for his size, versatility, and two-way impact.

Speaking to Times Sport, head coach Yves Murenzi explained the selection changes, particularly the inclusion of new players, saying they bring valuable qualities to the squad and are a long-term investment in the national team.

"They are young, talented athletes who have demonstrated strong performances and significant potential. Their addition brings fresh energy, competitiveness, and athleticism to the team, which will help raise our overall intensity and depth," he noted.

He added that integrating them early is part of a broader development plan.

"By integrating them into the program now, we are accelerating their development and preparing a group that can mature together and be ready to compete at the highest level, including the road to the next FIBA AfroBasket 2028," he noted.

Speaking specifically about Mwesigwa, Murenzi said the player earned his call-up through consistent progress and performances across different levels.

"During the recent U18 competitions, he established himself as one of the top players in the tournament, finishing as both the leading scorer and the best three-point shooter. Those achievements demonstrated not only his offensive talent but also his ability to perform under pressure," he noted.

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He also pointed to Mwesigwa's growth at the Giants of Africa Festival 2025, where he helped Rwanda win the championship, as well as his continued development in the US school basketball system, which has improved his decision-making, discipline, and consistency.

"Based on his performances, work ethic, and progression, we believe Sean has demonstrated that he is ready to compete at the senior level. This call-up is not based on potential alone, but on the level of play he has consistently shown and his ability to contribute to the team both now and in the future," he noted.

Why Robeyns, Nshobozwa didn't make the roster

Murenzi said the decision was based on recent form.

"As a coaching staff, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for everything they have achieved and continue to represent for our program," he noted, before he pointed out that the national team selection is based on current performance, form, and the needs of the team.

"This season, we have seen several young players performing at a very high level in the same positions. Players such as Sean Mwesigwa and Sage have earned consideration through their performances, consistency, and development," he noted.