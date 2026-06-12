Nigeria: FIFA Elite Referees Course to Begin in Abuja As Young Talent Programme Ends

The closing ceremony of this year's FIFA Young Talent (Referees) programme will take place on Friday, 12th June in Abuja, even as the Nigeria Football Federation has concluded all arrangements for the commencement of the FIFA Member Association's Elite Referees Course that will begin on Monday, 15th June 2026.

The FIFA Young Talent programme, which is targeted at discovering and nurturing those with passion for the vocation of refereeing from a young age, began alongside the Beach Soccer Course on Monday, 8th June 2026 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Coordinator of the three-in-one programme, Mr. Mohammed Ameenu, a retired referee and special assistant to the NFF General Secretary, disclosed that world football-governing body, FIFA sent five top-flight technical and fitness instructors to conduct the three important courses in Nigeria this year.

Mr. Felix Tangawarima, a former FIFA referee from Zimbabwe and presently a FIFA technical instructor, is at the head of the group that includes Mr. Michelle Conti (Italian, Beach Soccer technical instructor); Ms Jeanne Ananh (Ivorian, fitness instructor); Mr. Mark Nzengo (Malawian, fitness instructor) and; Mr. Bento Vanasse (Mozambican, fitness instructor).

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"We have a total of 54 young men and women taking part in the Young Talent programme, and 65 in the Beach Soccer course. For the Elite course, there are 50 referees in all that will arrive in Abuja on Sunday, 14th June. The Young Talent programme has run concurrently with the Beach Soccer course.

"The Elite Referees course will start on Monday, 15th June and end on Thursday, 18th June 2026," Ameenu told thenff.com.