Nigeria: Democracy Day - Electoral Fraud Is a Human Rights Violation, NHRC Warns

* Vows to monitor polls, document violations, seek remedies for victims

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has described electoral malpractice as a violation of fundamental human rights, stressing that credible elections are essential to democratic governance in Nigeria.

In a statement marking the June 12 Democracy Day celebration on Friday, signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the Commission, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, said the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election remained proof that free, fair and transparent elections are achievable when institutions respect the will of the people.

He noted that the electoral system introduced by the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, including Option A4 and the Modified Open Ballot system, demonstrated that transparency and integrity could be achieved through openness and adherence to the law.

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Ojukwu said the right of citizens to participate in government through genuine elections is protected by the Constitution and international human rights instruments, warning that voter suppression, vote buying, electoral violence and result manipulation constitute direct violations of citizens' rights.

He expressed concern that many of these challenges still persist more than three decades after June 12, undermining public trust in democratic institutions and weakening accountability.

The NHRC boss called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, security agencies, the judiciary, civil society groups and the media to uphold neutrality, transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

He also disclosed that the Commission would intensify its monitoring of elections, document violations and seek remedies for victims, while urging the National Assembly to strengthen laws that protect electoral independence and access to justice.