Tanzania: MSD Ramps Up Readiness for Universal Health Insurance Rollout

Dodoma — THE Medical Stores Department (MSD) has assured Parliament that it is fully prepared to meet the rising demand for medicines and medical supplies under the second phase of the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) programme, as the government moves to expand access to healthcare services nationwide.

MSD Director General Mavere Tukai gave the assurance recently during a visit by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS to the institution's Central Medical Store in Dodoma.

He said MSD had already submitted its resource requirements to the government to support smooth implementation of the UHI programme and ensure uninterrupted availability of essential health commodities across the country.

"We are prepared, and our readiness largely depends on the availability of resources. We have already submitted our requirements to the government to support the implementation of Universal Health Insurance and ensure citizens receive the services they deserve," Mr Tukai said.

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He noted that MSD currently procures and distributes health commodities worth more than 1.2tri/- annually to health facilities nationwide, and is strengthening its capacity to cope with the anticipated increase in demand.

Mr Tukai added that the institution continues to invest in supply chain systems designed to ensure the timely availability of quality medicines, medical equipment and other health products, in line with national healthcare priorities.

During the visit, committee members were briefed on MSD's procurement, storage and distribution systems, as well as measures being taken to maintain product quality through collaboration with the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) and other local and international regulatory bodies.

Speaking during the visit, Committee Chairperson Dr Johannes Lukumay commended MSD for its contribution to improving access to health commodities and urged the institution to further strengthen its systems to meet the growing healthcare needs of Tanzanians.

He said MSD plays a critical role in supporting healthcare delivery and ensuring that health facilities across the country are adequately supplied with medicines and medical products.

"We appreciate the important work being done by MSD in ensuring citizens receive quality health commodities on time. The institution should continue improving its systems to match the increasing demand for healthcare services," Dr Lukumay said.

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The committee also acknowledged ongoing government investments in the health sector, noting that improved availability of medicines and medical supplies remains central to achieving universal access to quality healthcare.

Committee Vice-Chairperson, Dr Zeyana Abdallah Hamid urged MSD to intensify public awareness campaigns on its operations and achievements so that citizens can better appreciate the value of the substantial investments being made in the health supply chain.

She said greater public understanding of MSD's role would help strengthen confidence in the country's healthcare system and support ongoing reforms aimed at improving service delivery.