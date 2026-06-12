Africa: Zimbabwe Hosts AU Commissioner As Harare Prepares for Africa Skills Week 2026

ZIMBABWE's Education 5.0 philosophy is under review by the African Union (AU) as Harare prepares to host Africa Skills Week 2026 from October 12 to 16 this year.

AU Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Gaspard Banyankimbona, is in the capital Harare for the high-level talks.

Minister of Skills Audit and Development Jenfan Muswere received the commissioner this Tuesday for discussions on Zimbabwe's skills development model and its potential for continental adoption.

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Zimbabwe is pitching Education 5.0 as a game-changer that transforms universities and colleges into drivers of innovation, industrialisation and socio-economic transformation.

Muswere said the AU mission would assess whether the philosophy can be replicated across Africa.

"Zimbabwe views Education 5.0 as central to human capital development. We appreciate the AU Commission's mission to evaluate its potential for continental adoption," Muswere said.

At the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to Pan-Africanism and continental integration, noting alignment between Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy, and the AU's Agenda 2063. Both prioritise human capital as the foundation for industrial competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Muswere described hosting Africa Skills Week 2026 as both an honour and a Pan-African obligation.

The Skills Audit and Development ministry will serve as host ministry, coordinating government, private sector and communities through a whole-of-government approach.

Cabinet has already approved the hosting and set up an Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee.

Muswere highlighted the ministry, created by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2023, as a bold institutional innovation tasked with auditing and forecasting national skills needs.

Its mandate includes sectoral skills audits, labour market intelligence, coordinating training across sectors, and promoting employer-led training and dual apprenticeships.

Zimbabwe offered to share its skills-auditing frameworks and serve as a continental skills intelligence hub. Muswere invited the AU Commission to mobilise partners, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and World Bank to support youth innovation, exhibitions and delegate participation.

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"Africa Skills Week 2026 must be a continental milestone for resilient, competitive African industries," Muswere said, assuring the Commissioner of Zimbabwe's readiness and political will to deliver.