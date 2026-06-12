South Africa: Media Statement - National Assembly Recommends Candidates for the Aviation Safety Investigation Board and Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals

press release

The National Assembly (NA) today approved the report of the Portfolio Committee on Transport recommending the names of candidates for appointment to the Aviation Safety Investigation Board (ASIB).

The approval follows a request by the Minister of Transport, referred by the Speaker of the National Assembly, to the Portfolio Committee on Transport to conduct interviews with shortlisted candidates and to recommend suitable persons for appointment to the ASIB in terms of section 15(2)(e) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2009 (Act No. 13 of 2009), as amended.

The ASIB is established to conduct independent investigations into aircraft accidents and incidents, with the aim of strengthening aviation safety and regulatory oversight within the civil aviation sector.

In line with the Civil Aviation Act, Parliament facilitated a public nomination process through advertisements published in the Sunday Times, City Press, and on the website of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. This process resulted in 55 applications and nominations received by the closing date of 8 April 2024.

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A panel of aviation experts subsequently assessed the applications and shortlisted ten candidates for consideration by Parliament. The Portfolio Committee on Transport thereafter conducted interviews with nine of the shortlisted candidates on 26 and 27 February 2026, following the withdrawal of one candidate prior to the interview process.

All shortlisted candidates were subjected to security screening by the State Security Agency, verification of qualifications, and checks with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission to confirm compliance and declared interests.

Following interviews and deliberations, the Committee agreed on a list of seven candidates to be recommended to the Minister of Transport for consideration for appointment to the ASIB. The recommended candidates are Colonel Andrew William Ramatua Segone, Ms Pfumelani Dorcas Mbulayeni, Mr Laurence Brent Graham, Ms Moipone Merriam Chueu, Ms Kagiso Charmaine Mainganya, Mr Monyamane Duke Moorosi, and Ms Merriam Maitshekeng Moeletsi.

The Board is appointed on a five-year term and consists of the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and three other members. The names will now be sent to the Minister of Transport for selection and formal appointment of the final five members of the Board.

The House also approved the Report of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on the list of recommended candidates for appointment to the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals.

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The process follows a referral by the Speaker of the National Assembly of a list of recommended candidates submitted by the Department of Social Development to fill vacancies in the Tribunal in terms of the Social Assistance Act of 2004 (Act No. 13 of 2004), as amended.

The Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals is established in terms of section 18 of the Act, which provides that the Minister must, after consultation with Parliament, appoint an independent tribunal comprising appropriately qualified persons to consider appeals against decisions of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

The Department of Social Development briefed the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on the recommended candidates on 3 December 2025. The Committee thereafter considered the list of nominees and conducted deliberations in line with its constitutional and statutory oversight mandate.

Following its deliberations, the Committee supported the recommended list of candidates for appointment to the Tribunal.

The recommended candidates comprise 12 legal practitioners, 9 medical practitioners, and one representative from civil society with technical expertise.

The legal practitioners recommended are Ms Leso JT, Mr Lessing AT, Mr Mabuli K, Ms Mashiane FM, Ms Moonsamy P, Mr Pato BS, Ms Kuzwayo NZ, Ms Zulu SN, Mr Nevondwe LT, Ms Kara HB, Mr Nkele TA, and Mr Phale NM.

The medical practitioners recommended are Dr Kgomo KT, Dr Khanyile ZT, Dr Pooe I, Dr Putuka NN, Dr Nyilende LM, Dr Khumalo MD, Dr Lugongolo BTT, Dr Ngozo ZG, and Dr Mzana Q. The civil society representative recommended is Ms Masters AF.

The names will now be sent to the Minister for appointment for a three-year fixed term.