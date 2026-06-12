Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Community Reconciliation Efforts in Sennar State

KHARTOUM — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris was briefed on the efforts of the Community Reconciliation Committee and the progress it has made in fostering understanding and social consensus toward the signing of a Community Reconciliation Charter among various segments of society in Al-Dinder Locality, Sennar State.

The briefing came during a meeting in Khartoum on Thursday with a delegation from the Sennar State Community Reconciliation Committee, which included the Chairman and Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Social Peace, as well as a number of leaders of native administrations and Sufi orders.

Speaking to the press, Chairman of the Higher Council for Social Peace, Al-Nour Al-Sheikh Al-Nour, said the committee had secured commitments and a charter from all segments of society in Al-Dinder Locality, reflecting their acceptance of the principle of peaceful coexistence.

He further announced that a Charter for Peaceful Coexistence and Community Reconciliation among the social components of Al-Dinder Locality, Sennar State, will be signed in the coming period under the patronage of the President of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the supervision of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris.