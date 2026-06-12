Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Chieftain of the Beni Aamer Tribes

12 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris met with Paramount Chief of the Beni Aamer tribes, Ali Ibrahim Daglal, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir, and Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdallah Mohamed.

In a press statement, Chieftain Daglal said the meeting discussed a number of national issues, particularly those related to eastern Sudan. He affirmed the importance of consolidating the foundations of joint action and strengthening communal and social cohesion, calling for drawing on the values of history to preserve Sudan's unity and cohesion.

Chieftain Daglal reiterated the support of the people of eastern Sudan for the Government of Hope, stating that "Sudan will not be undermined from the East." He also expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister for the warm reception and for his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the people of eastern Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

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