Sudan: Governor of Saint Petersburg Announces Move to Establish Twin-City Relationship With Port Sudan

MOSCOW — The Governor of Saint Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, Alexander Dmitrievich Beglov, has announced the initiation of a twinning and partnership relationship with the city of Port Sudan.

The announcement was made in a message addressed to the official ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Russia.

In his message, Beglov said: "On behalf of the Government of Saint Petersburg, I extend my congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan."

He affirmed that relations between the two countries over past decades have been characterized by mutual respect, trust, and a shared desire for development serving the interests of both peoples, noting that ties have evolved from initial contacts into a genuine strategic partnership based on the principles of good-neighbourliness and respect for sovereignty.

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He added that Sudanese-Russian relations have continued to consolidate their position in the 21st century despite global transformations, with expanding areas of cooperation.

Beglov said Saint Petersburg, as one of Russia's key scientific and economic centres, would contribute effectively to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with Sudan, pointing to growing trade and economic relations as well as expanding cultural and educational ties.

He further revealed that preparations are underway to establish a partnership between Saint Petersburg and Port Sudan, noting that the signing of a joint agreement would be a natural outcome of mutual efforts and would provide a strong boost to cooperation in logistics, industry, culture, and healthcare.

The Governor expressed confidence that the step would enhance rapprochement between the Sudanese and Russian peoples and strengthen ties of friendship and mutual understanding, wishing further progress and prosperity for both countries.