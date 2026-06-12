Sudanese Ambassador in Doha Meets Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education

DOHA — The Ambassador of Sudan to the State of Qatar, Badr-Eddin Abdullah, met on Wednesday with the Minister of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and higher education, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

During the meeting, Minister Lolwah Al-Khater expressed her deep appreciation for the Government of Sudan, reaffirming Qatar's support for the Sudanese people and government, and its commitment to strengthening cooperation and providing the necessary support to contribute to stabilizing the situation in Sudan.

The Ambassador, for his part, expressed appreciation to the State of Qatar for its strong supportive positions toward Sudan.