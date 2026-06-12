Sudanese Ambassador in Doha Meets Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education

12 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

DOHA — The Ambassador of Sudan to the State of Qatar, Badr-Eddin Abdullah, met on Wednesday with the Minister of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and higher education, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

During the meeting, Minister Lolwah Al-Khater expressed her deep appreciation for the Government of Sudan, reaffirming Qatar's support for the Sudanese people and government, and its commitment to strengthening cooperation and providing the necessary support to contribute to stabilizing the situation in Sudan.

The Ambassador, for his part, expressed appreciation to the State of Qatar for its strong supportive positions toward Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.