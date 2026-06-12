Sudan: National Human Rights Mechanism Condemns RSF Violations in Dar Hamar Areas

KHARTOUM — The National Human Rights Mechanism has condemned in a statement the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against areas and villages in Dar Hamar in North Kordofan State.

The statement said these crimes fall under legal classification pursuant to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and are designated as war crimes.

It stressed that mass killings, the terrorization of civilians, attacks on villages and private property, acts of looting and systematic destruction, and the assault on Al-Obeid and civilian targets and unarmed civilians--particularly in the absence of any military presence or objectives in the affected areas--constitute grave violations amounting to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and terrorist acts.

The mechanism affirmed that perpetrators of these acts will not escape accountability and will be prosecuted in accordance with international human rights law and international humanitarian law.