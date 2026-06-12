Sudan: Acting Charge d'Affaires Meets Executive Director of New Zealand Council for International Development

12 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

WELLINGTON — The Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Australia and New Zealand, Ahmed Salah Biomi, met on Tuesday with the Executive Director of the New Zealand Council for International Development, Todd Cleaver, at the Council's headquarters in Wellington.

The two sides discussed developments in the humanitarian situation in Sudan and ways to strengthen cooperation with New Zealand humanitarian and development institutions to support those affected.

Biomi reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Sudan to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance and stressed the importance of enhancing the international response to growing humanitarian needs, commending the Council's role in supporting humanitarian work.

For his part, Cleaver expressed his interest in following developments in Sudan, reaffirming New Zealand's commitment to continued cooperation and to providing a new package of humanitarian assistance to support those affected by the crisis.

The New Zealand Council for International Development serves as the main umbrella body for development and relief organizations in New Zealand, while New Zealand has provided significant humanitarian assistance to Sudan in recent periods.

Read the original article on SNA.

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