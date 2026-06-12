Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Government of Hope's Commitment to Advancing Education and Tourism Sectors

12 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM — Prime Minister Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Government of Hope's commitment to developing the education and tourism sectors in Sudan.

The remarks came during a meeting in Khartoum on Thursday with businessman Dr. Mua'tasim Kanon.

Speaking to the press following the meeting, Dr. Kanon said discussions focused on ways to develop Sudan's tourism sector, noting that the country possesses diverse tourism resources and significant potential.

He added that the meeting also addressed the Taj Al-Hafizeen educational track and prospects for its expansion, describing it as an educational pathway operating under the Ministry of Education and National Pedagogy and the National Centre for Curricula.

Read the original article on SNA.

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